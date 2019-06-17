Suspected IED found near Navi Mumbai school

Suspected IED found near Navi Mumbai school

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India, Mumbai,
  • Jun 17 2019, 17:52pm ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2019, 17:59pm ist

A suspected low-intensity bomb was Monday found near a school in Kalamboli in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, police said.

Police were alerted after a passerby found the suspected explosive with electric wiring and an attached battery near New Sudhagad School, an official said.

"The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad and the Dog Squad has arrived at the site. It seems like a low-intensity IED. Work on examining and defusing it is underway at a vacant spot close to where it was found," he added.

Police
Bomb
Navi Mumbai
Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad
Comments (+)
 