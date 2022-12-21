Take strong stand, MVA tells Shinde-Fadnavis Maharashtra government on border row

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi on Wednesday asked the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government to take strong position in the wake of aggressive posturing on the Maharashtra-Karnataka boundary dispute by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai despite the intervention of the Centre and the matter being pending in the Supreme Court.

“We must take a strong position on the issue in wake of Bommai’s statements and moves,” Leader of Opposition in Assembly Ajit Pawar of the NCP said.

“Both Houses of the legislature must pass a unanimous resolution about our being with the Marathi-speaking people in Karnataka border villages and our claim on it. In the Business Advisory Committee meeting, we urged for such a resolution and were assured. The government should bring it and we will support it,” said Pawar.

“Like China has entered (in Indian territory), we will enter (Karnataka). We don't need anyone's permission. We want to solve it through discussion but Karnataka Chief Minister is igniting fire,” Shiv Sena spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut said.

“It is a 70 year old issue…it an issue of humanity, we have nothing against people of Karnataka,” he said and wanted to know when Shinde and Fadnavis went to meet with Union Home Minister Amit Shah where they were told to keep quiet.

“Why is the Shinde-Fadnavis government keeping quiet about Karnataka's dadagiri,” state Congress President Nana Patole said.

However, State Excise Minister Shambhuraj Desai said: “They (Karnataka Chief Minister) are speaking about not even giving one-inch of land…we will not even concede half an inch of land.”