Teesta Setalvad moves Gujarat High Court for bail

Teesta Setalvad moves Gujarat High Court for bail

Setalvad's move comes two days after a sessions court rejected her bail plea

Satish Jha
Satish Jha, DHNS, Ahmedabad,
  • Aug 01 2022, 20:14 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2022, 20:49 ist
Social activist Teesta Setalvad being produced at Metropolitan Magistrate court in Ahmedabad, Saturday, July 2, 2022. Credit: PTI File Photo

Mumbai activist Teesta Setalvad, behind bars at the Sabarmati Central Jail in Ahmedabad, on Monday moved a bail application before the Gujarat High Court. Her move comes two days after a sessions court rejected her bail plea while noting that relief to her will "encourage wrongdoers."

Setalvad was arrested in connection with an FIR for allegedly fabricating evidence and tutoring witnesses to seek conviction in 2002 post-Godhra riot cases. Former IPS officers R B Sreekumar and Sanjiv Bhatt are also co-accused in the case.

She moved the bail petition in the high court through advocate Somnath Vatsa. The hearing is likely to take place later this week. Sreekumar, whose bail plea was also rejected by the sessions court, is yet to approach the high court.

Also Read | Congress alleges 'patronage' to drugs mafia in Gujarat

Rejecting their pleas on July 30, additional principal judge D D Thakkar had stated that the granting of bail despite "such type of accusations against the then CM and others" was likely to encourage wrongdoers. 

"In case on hand, the applicants-accused have in conspiracy with others with a view to defame the then CM (Narendra Modi, now the prime minister) and others made accusations against Government that post Godhra riots were sponsored by the Government and thereby defamed the State not only in country but in world also and with ulterior motive thereby obtained personal goal and monetary benefit from one political faction as well as other countries and this case has been registered pursuant to the final decision of the complaint given by Zakia Jafri of dated 08/06/2006 and Zakia Jafri was guided by both these applicants-accused and other," the order had stated.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Teesta Setalvad
Gujarat High Court
Gujarat
Gujarat Riots
India News

What's Brewing

TMC MP bites raw brinjal in LS protesting price rise

TMC MP bites raw brinjal in LS protesting price rise

Explained | Earth's shortest rotation and its impact

Explained | Earth's shortest rotation and its impact

Covid-19 infection may accelerate brain ageing

Covid-19 infection may accelerate brain ageing

Cannabis cafes open new front in Thai tourism revival

Cannabis cafes open new front in Thai tourism revival

CWG 2022: Indian athletes who made the country proud

CWG 2022: Indian athletes who made the country proud

Do you sweat in your sleep? Here's why

Do you sweat in your sleep? Here's why

Adapt to intense heat waves and flooding

Adapt to intense heat waves and flooding

'Happy to be back': Ronaldo plays in Man Utd friendly

'Happy to be back': Ronaldo plays in Man Utd friendly

 