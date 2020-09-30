Thane records 1,259 new Covid-19 cases; tally at 1,73,074

The number of Covid-19 cases in Thane has risen to 1,73,074 after detection of 1,259 new cases in the Maharashtra district, an official said on Wednesday.

The death toll has gone up to 4,426 with 30 more fatalities on Tuesday, he said.

Among the new Covid-19 cases, Thane city reported 330 cases, followed by Navi Mumbai-323, Kalyan-178 and Mira Bhayander-132, he said.

So far, Kalyan has reported the maximum Covid-19 cases at 41,951, Thane city-36,313, Navi Mumbai-36,257 and Mira Bhayander-18,207, the official said.

As of now, there are 17,117 active Covid-19 cases in the district, while 1,51,531 patients have recovered, he said.

The Covid-19 recovery rate in the district is 87.55 per cent, while the mortality rate is 2.56 per cent, he said.

An official from neighbouring Palghar said the district has so far reported 34,708 Covid-19 cases and 678 deaths due to the disease.