This Ganpati puja, get guided tours of Ganesh pandals in Mumbai, Pune

Guided tours of popular Ganpati pandals here, and in Pune, the cultural capital of Maharashtra, have been planned for this year’s Ganesh Parva by the state government’s tourism department.

The Directorate of Tourism (DoT) would organise escorted tours, in association with registered tourists’ guides, commencing on Ganesh Chaturthi, which falls on August 31 this year. The tours will end on Ananta Chaturthi, September 9.

Under this unique initiative, the tourists/devotees in Mumbai would be taken to Fort cha Raja in Fort area, Keshavji Naik Chawl Ganapati in Girgaon, Lalbaughcha Raja in Lalbaug, Mumbaicha Raja of Ganesh Galli in Lalbaug, and the GSB Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samiti in Wadala.

Additionally, the tourists would also get an opportunity to attend ‘Ganesh idol-making workshop’ in Parel, where the group would be able to try making idols and interact with the professional idol maker.

Similarly, the group in Pune will be taken to Kasba Ganpati in Kasba Peth, Kesari Wada Ganpati of Kesari Wada in Narayan Peth, and Tambdi Jogeshwari Ganpati, Tulsi Baug Ganpati, Guruji Talim Ganpati, Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati and Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganapati—all in Budhwar Peth.

The tour in Mumbai would cost a person Rs 850 for Indian nationals, and Rs 1,600 for foreign nationals. The per-person tour price in Pune would be Rs 350 and Rs 550 for Indians and foreigners, respectively. The tour timings in both cities would be from 9 am to 12 pm.

This year, Ganesh Chaturthi—which saw feeble celebration during the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021—returns to Maharashtra with a bang with the state tourism department also taking the initiative to popularise the festival. During the Covid-19 pandemic, the height of Ganesh idols was capped, resulting in dampened festivities.