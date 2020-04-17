Three beaten to death in Maharahstra's Palghar

In a shocking and serious incident, three persons were killed by a huge mob in a Gadchinchale village in the Palghar district that neighbours Mumbai as they suspected them to the thieves.

The incident happened in the tribal belt, located some 120 km off downtown Mumbai, late on Thursday night, when the district was in a state of COVID-19 India lockdown.

The Kasa police station has registered a case on Friday early morning and investigations were in progress. The identity of the victims is not yet known. Initial reports said that the three victims - driver and two other persons were arriving in Eeco van form Nashik and heading for Mumbai off the Dhabadi-Khnavel road in Dahanu tehsil of Palghar district.

Assistant Sub Inspector Anandrao Kale said that the mob stopped the vehicle and started questioning them. The driver managed to call the police. They were taken into a police jeep, however, the villagers outnumbered them and attacked with stones and sticks. Some policemen were also injured in the incident.

The bodies were taken to the government hospital. The post-mortem report is awaited. An offence under sections 302 (murder) along with others, including armed rioting and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code. Besides, the FIR also includes violation of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.

When the latest reports came in, nearly 30 to 40 persons have been detained for investigations. Palghar Collector Dr Kailas Shinde and Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh has briefed the Maharashtra government about the incident. Just four days ago, four policemen form Kasa police station was injured when a mob attacked the SUV of Thane-based skin specialist Dr Vishwas Walvi when he was distributing rice and conducting a thermal screening of villagers. Around a dozen, persons have been arrested and remanded to police custody.

Reports said that over the past few days there have been rumours of robberies in the district by migrants. Additional police reinforcement has been called. The situation is now under control.

Similar to Dhule incident

The Palghar incident is similar to the Dhule incident of 2 July 2018, when five beggars mistaken to be child-lifters were lynched to death. The beggars hailed from Solapur district. The incident had taken place in Rainpada in Sakri tribal belt of Dhule. Two dozen persons were booked and arrested by the Dhule police. It was after this incident WhatsApp limited forwards to five