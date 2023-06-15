Three-day national conference of legislators start in Mumbai

With the ringing of the ‘Bell of Democracy’, the three-day-long National Legislators' Conference Bharat (NLC Bharat) commenced in the financial capital of Mumbai on Thursday.

Over 2,000 delegates are attending the conference organized by the MIT School of Government in partnership with Bharatiya Chhatra Sansad being held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

Over the next three days, distinguished dignitaries, renowned scholars, and legislators will engage in discussions aimed at fortifying our democratic values.

These discussions encompass ten thematic parallel sessions, where 50 legislators, under the guidance of senior members, will delve deeply into the topics.

Additionally, six roundtable sessions will provide a platform for political leaders, spiritual figures, business and industry leaders, and legal luminaries to exchange ideas. Plenary sessions, including the inaugural program, will involve all conference attendees.

Notably, the ‘Tale of the Tall’ plenary session will feature esteemed leaders such as former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, who will guide legislators from various states in a valedictory program.

Among those who addressed the inaugural day include Maharashtra’s Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar and Legislative Council Chairperson Neelam Gorhe.

Narwekar emphasized the importance of constructive deliberations and sessions to strengthen the foundations of parliamentary democracy. He expressed his belief that the insights gained during the conference would shape the future of state legislatures and contribute to good governance at both state and national levels.

Gorhe acknowledged the remarkable achievement of bringing together Speakers of the Legislative Assemblies and former and current Lok Sabha Speakers in a single venue.

Rahul Karad, the Chief Convenor of NLC Bharat and Founder of MIT-SOG was present during the deliberations.

Former Lok Sabha Speakers Shivraj Patil and Sumitra Mahajan too were present.