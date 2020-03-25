Three new coronavirus cases in Gujarat; total rises to 38

3 new COVID-19 cases in Gujarat; total rises to 38

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • Mar 25 2020, 12:43 ist
  • updated: Mar 25 2020, 12:47 ist
Firefighters from Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services spray disinfectant along a street during Gujarat's government-imposed lockdown. (Credit: AFP)

The number of COVID-19 cases in Gujarat has gone up to 38 as three more people tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday, a health department official said.

On Wednesday morning, one new case each was reported from Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara, principal secretary (health) Jayanti Ravi told reporters.

Out of the three new cases, one patient has history of travel to Dubai, while the two others are cases of local transmission of the viral infection, she said.

With this, total number of cases in Ahmedabad is 14, Surat and Vadodara-seven each, Gandhinagar-six, Rajkot-three and Kutch-one, she said. 

