Traders, hoteliers protest in Mumbai against Covid-19 curbs

Rattled and helpless by the stringent daytime norms, night curfews and weekend lockdowns, traders and hoteliers took to the streets of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) on Thursday and appealed to have a relook at the ‘Break-the-Chain’ measures to fight Covid-19 pandemic.

Major hotels and hospitality industry associations like FHRAI, HRAWI, NRAI and AHAR along with local bodies organised a silent protest named #MissionRoziRoti to highlight their woes to the government.

BJP MLA Raj Purohit led a protest at the business hub of Kambadevi, Bhuleshwar, Zaveri Bazaar and Dagina Bazaar and termed the measures as a “political lockdown”.

“The government should have a relook at the decisions within two days, otherwise the traders would open the markets from 8 am to 6 pm from next week,” said Purohit, however, added that the traders were okay with the weekend lockdown.

“After last year’s lockdown, the Hospitality industry is in turmoil and is just not in a position to bear any more losses. Through our silent protests today, we are requesting the government to allow us to resume our work and if not, the government must take care of our incomes. The industry should get a complete waiver on all statutory fees and taxes, and establishments should not be billed for water and electricity for the duration of the curbs,” says Sherry Bhatia, president, Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India.

“Our businesses are under immense financial stress and the latest ‘Break The Chain’ order is equivalent to another complete lockdown. We assure the government that the industry is committed to following all the health and safety protocols and has our unwavering support towards the various efforts to combat the pandemic. We humbly request the government to look into this genuine request of the Hospitality industry and extend support in our fight for survival,” adds Pradeep Shetty, joint honorary secretary, Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India.

“The lockdown has put businesses under tremendous financial strain. If the government doesn’t pay heed to our collective appeals, the industry is doomed. It is very painful to see people losing their livelihood and not knowing from where and when their next meal is coming in,” pointed out Shivanand Shetty, president, AHAR.