Tribal leader held for calling sage Parashuram a terrorist

A tribal leader was arrested on Sunday after he allegedly referred to mythological sage Parashuram as a “terrorist from Greece” who tried to destroy local indigenous communities.

Ramkrishna Jalmi was arrested by Crime Branch officials after multiple complaints were filed accusing him of offending religious sentiments of Hindus in his speech at an anti-CAA rally held on Saturday in South Goa district.

“He has been arrested and booked under Sections 295 (insulting religion) and 153A (promoting communal disharmony). He will be produced before the magistrate tomorrow morning,” Pankaj Kumar Singh, the Superintendent of Police (Crime Branch) told reporters.

Nearly a dozen persons filed criminal complaints against Jalmi on Sunday one of whom was Satyavijay Naik, a local BJP leader.

In his complaint, Naik has demanded “action against Jalmi for hurting my religious sentiments by portraying Parashuram as a terrorist in an anti-CAA meet at Benaulim on February 29, 2020.”

Jalmi spoke to DH just before his arrest. He said that he stood by his words spoken at the rally. “Parashuram came from outside and tormented the local indigenous people like us tribals,” Jalmi said.

According to local legend, Parashuram’s arrow pushed the waters back into the Arabian Sea and created the land of Goa.