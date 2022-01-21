Two Maharashtra ministers reject proposal of salt pan development

In a significant development, Maharashtra ministers Dr Jitendra Awhad Aaditya Thackeray have declared that salt pans in Mumbai would not be opened for development — residential or commercial.

Their statements came soon after the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) received bids for appointing a consultant to draft a master plan for the development of the city's salt pans.

"Salt Pan lands in Mumbai should not be given for construction purposes, residential or commercial; it will prove disastrous for Mumbai," said Awhad.

“Being asked about allowing residential/commercial construction on salt pan lands, I reiterate that there will be none of such residential or commercial construction allowed on salt pan lands. There is more than enough space apart from these lands to construct on,” state tourism minister Thackeray said.

Salt pans come under the Centre but permission is required from the state's Housing ministry, BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation and other civic bodies.

The salt pan lands measuring 2,177 hectares are located in Dahisar, Goregaon, Mulund, Bhandup, Kanjur, Nahur, Ghatkopar, Turbhe, Mandale, Chembur, Wadala and Anik.

The lands are distributed in 31 salt works and 4 salt factories, of which 24 salt works (107 ha) are under licence and 7 salt works (1032 ha) are under lease. These lands are located in 13 revenue villages.

Salt pans are crucial to Mumbai’s ecology and also act as protection from floods.

Check out DH's latest videos