Uddhav Thackeray and Prakash Ambedkar meet to discuss alliance 

In a significant political development in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena President and former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting with Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi founder-President Prakash Ambedkar - taking the first major step in forging a new ‘Shiv Shakti-Bhim Shakti’ alliance.

The development assumes significance ahead of the local bodies polls in Maharashtra including the elections to the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

However, clarity is yet to emerge whether VBA would be the fourth partner in the Maha Vikas Aghadi comprising the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), Congress and Sharad Pawar-led NCP or it would be limited to an arrangement between the Thackeray-group of Shiv Sena and Ambedkar.

However, the BJP and Balasaheb’s Shiv Sena headed by Maharashtra Chief Minister asserted that the development is not going to impact them in any way.

Around a fortnight ago, Thackeray and Ambedkar were present together at a function during which both of them lashed out at the BJP and the way it is functioning.

The Thackeray and the Ambedkar families enjoy good relations.

“I have heard about the meeting between Thackeray and Ambedkar. It may be personal, it may be political, it may be for other purposes. However, given the background, it could be a political meeting,” senior Shiv Sena leader and MLA Bhaskar Jadhav said.

“I am not aware of the details, however, Thackeray from time to time meets senior leaders of various political parties,” said senior leader and MLC Dr Neelam Gorhe.

However, the BJP-Shinde-faction seemed to be unfazed. “Every party has the right to talk to other parties, forge alliances. However, this (alliance between Shiv Sena-VBA) is not going to impact us in any manner,” said State Excise Minister Shambhuraj Desai.

State BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule said: “There is not going to be any impact on us in any way…this has been happening for some time, we are not worried.”

It may be recalled, in 2012, Ramdas Athawale, who is the head of the Republican Party of India faction named after him, joined the erstwhile Shiv Sena-BJP alliance as part of late Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray’s grand vision of ‘Shiv Shakti-Bhim Shakti’ alliance. However, now Athawale is an ally of the BJP and is the Union Minister of State for Social Justice in the Narendra Modi-government. In may be mentioned, during the 2019 Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections, Ambedkar floated the VBA and damaged the prospects of the Congress-NCP Democratic Front.

However, now Thackeray, is an ally of Congress-NCP and part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, which is taking on the BJP and the Shinde-faction.