Uddhav Thackeray meets family members of Sanjay Raut

Uddhav Thackeray meets family members of Sanjay Raut

The ED is expected to produce Raut in court shortly

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Aug 01 2022, 14:06 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2022, 14:10 ist
Uddhav Thackeray. Credit: PTI file photo

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday met with family members of party leader Sanjay Raut, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case, in suburban Mumbai.

Read | Sanjay Raut taken to hospital after spending night in ED office

Thackeray went to Raut's residence in suburban Bhandup in a car. Raut and Thackeray are known to share a close bond. The ED is expected to produce Raut in court shortly.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Shiv Sena
Uddhav Thackeray
Sanjay Raut
India News

What's Brewing

CWG 2022: Indian athletes who made the country proud

CWG 2022: Indian athletes who made the country proud

Do you sweat in your sleep? Here's why

Do you sweat in your sleep? Here's why

Adapt to intense heat waves and flooding

Adapt to intense heat waves and flooding

'Happy to be back': Ronaldo plays in Man Utd friendly

'Happy to be back': Ronaldo plays in Man Utd friendly

 