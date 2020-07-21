'Uddhav must refrain from promoting religious activity'

Uddhav Thackeray should refrain from promoting religious activity: Majeed Memon

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jul 21 2020, 15:34 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2020, 15:34 ist

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is among the invitees for the Ram temple bhoomi pujan ceremony in Ayodhya, former NCP MP Majeed Memon said on Tuesday, but opined that head of a secular democracy should refrain from promoting a "particular religious activity.

The 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony is scheduled to be held at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to attend it on August 5.

Uddhav Thackeray is among invitees for bhoomi pujan of Ram Temple. He may participate respecting Covid-19 restrictions in hispersonal capacity. The head of a secular democracy should refrain from promoting a particular religious activity," Memon, who is also a lawyer, tweeted.

The Shiv Sena, which has been pitching for construction of the temple for three decades, formed a government in Maharashtra with the ideologically-different NCP and Congress last year.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday claimed his party paved the way to the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and removed roadblocks in the temple construction for the cause of Hindutva and not for politics.

It needs to be seen how many people will be invited for the temple's ground-breaking ceremony next month and what social distancing measures will be taken at the event (in view of the COVID-19 outbreak), Raut said.

"What 'political social distancing' they will observe remains to be seen," he said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Uddhav Thackeray
Maharashtra
Narendra Modi
Uttar Pradesh
Ayodhya
Ram Mandir
NCP
BJP

What's Brewing

Kanye West's presidential run: Real or for show?

Kanye West's presidential run: Real or for show?

Beyond the Milky Way, scientists discover galactic wall

Beyond the Milky Way, scientists discover galactic wall

The rich are looking for access to Covid-19 safe havens

The rich are looking for access to Covid-19 safe havens

Has Congress closed doors to Sachin Pilot?

Has Congress closed doors to Sachin Pilot?

 