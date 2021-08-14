Uddhav's secretary gets WhatsApp threat

Uddhav Thackeray's secretary gets WhatsApp threat warning him of probe by central agencies

Narvekar has submitted a written complaint to Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale about it, he said

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Aug 14 2021, 16:55 ist
  • updated: Aug 14 2021, 17:24 ist
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Credit: PTI File Photo

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's personal secretary Milind Narvekar has complained to the police, saying that he has received a threat on a social messaging platform, in which he was warned that central investigative would be after him if he did not fulfil certain demands, an official said on Saturday.

Narvekar has submitted a written complaint to Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale about it, he said.

"Based on it, the crime branch has launched an investigation into the matter and a search is on to nab the suspect," the police official said. In the complaint, Narvekar has said that he received a WhatsApp message from the number of an unidentified person, in which the latter threatened him about the action by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED), National Investigation Agency (NIA) and other central agencies if he did not fulfil certain demands, he added. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Uddhav Thackeray
threat
Probe
India News
Indian Politics
Maharashtra

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | India gears up for the 75th Independence Day

In Pics | India gears up for the 75th Independence Day

World's first footage reveals secret life of a Dingo

World's first footage reveals secret life of a Dingo

Going, going... gone? Europe's fast-vanishing glaciers

Going, going... gone? Europe's fast-vanishing glaciers

Patriotic films to watch this Independence Day

Patriotic films to watch this Independence Day

Now, white ragi gives nutritious food a makeover

Now, white ragi gives nutritious food a makeover

Afghan women fear return to 'dark days' as Taliban rise

Afghan women fear return to 'dark days' as Taliban rise

 