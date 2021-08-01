Unemployed tribal youths in Maharashtra's Raigad to get tourist guide training

In a unique initiative with multiple aims, 31 local tribals unemployed youth from two sanctuaries in Raigad district would be trained to become tour guides.

This initiative will be a catalyst for the growth of the tourism industry in Maharashtra.

The programme covers the Karnala Bird Sanctuary and Phansad Wildlife Sanctuary, situated in Raigad district in the neighbourhood of the financial capital of Mumbai.

The Directorate of Tourism (DoT), Government of Maharashtra, in association with Indian Institute of Tourism and Travel Management (IITTM), an autonomous under Ministry for Tourism, Government of India, is conducting ‘Special 5 days Guide Training Programme’ for the tribal communities, at Karnala Sanctuary and Phansad Sanctuary, from 2-6 August.

This is the first-ever offline tourist guide training programme being conducted by DoT.

A total of 31 local tribal unemployed youth, including 20 from Karnala Sanctuary area and 11 from Phansad Sanctuary area between the age group of 20 and 35, will be provided a 5-day training programme and awarded certificates on completion of the programme.

The session is divided into two parts - theory and practical. The topics include the introduction of tourism and basics of tourism, challenges in the tour guide profession, roles and responsibilities of tour guides and how to become a good tour guide. It also includes the concept of biodiversity, nature trail, wildlife in the sanctuaries, how to practically conduct walking tours, handling difficulties, difficult tourists and stress management.

Minister of Raigad Aditi Tatkare said that this initiative by DoT for the unemployed youth of tribal area will definitely prove to be helpful for them. “This training programme will further be useful in spreading the glory of our state, as an excellent tourism guide, in different corners of the world. With the help of this programme, high-quality tourist guides related to respective destinations in the State, will be ready,” she said.

Dhananjay Sawalkar, Director, DoT said, “There is a lot of scope for tourism in Maharashtra and a huge demand for trained guides in places with diverse tourist destinations. To understand the tourist destinations as well as to make the visit enjoyable and unforgettable, tourists need good guides to provide authentic and relevant information about the tourist destinations."

“At the same time, proper implementation of the local rules and regulations of tourist destinations as a local guide will be possible. This will also help in creating employment opportunities at the local level. Given the need of the hour, local students/candidates will get an opportunity to study and undergo the training of tourist guides,” he added.