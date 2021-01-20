Want a Royal Enfield Bullet? Finish this bullet thali

In a win-win situation for foodies who are bike-lovers, a Pune-based family restaurant – Hotel Shivraj – has come up with a unique offer: Finish the bullet thali and driveaway in a Royal Enfield Bullet!

At a time when the travel, tourism and hospitality industries are trying to tide over the crisis in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, this hotel located in Vadgaon Maval in the Maval tehsil, known for its innovative ideas, tries a different approach.

Restaurant owner Atul Waikar’s Bullet Thali Challenge received excellent traction on social media platforms.

The Rs 2,500-Bullet Thali is a non-vegetarian platter that consists of around 16 items – starters and main course – made of mutton, chicken and fish.

More than 50 cooks and helpers get to work to prepare this thali, which comprises dishes such as the Fried Surmai, Pomfret Fried Fish, Chicken Tandoori, Dry Mutton, Grey Mutton, Chicken Masala, Kolambi Biryani, Bhakri and Sol Kadi, and place it on the table.

The challenge requires participants to finish the non-vegetarian thali within 60 minutes all by themselves and if succesful, winners can walk away with a Rs 1.65-lakh Bullet.

“The thali is enough for four, perhaps more, but one has to finish it alone to win the bike,” Waikar told DH.

Waikar has five Bullets as part of the challenge – of which one has been won.

Somnath Pawar, a resident of the Solapur district of Maharashtra, managed to finish the Bullet Thali in less than ane hour and won one of the coveted RE Bullets.

“We launched the challenge 25 days ago and the response has been good. I have been receiving a lot of calls...the phone hasn’t stopped ringing,” he said.

“Each day many people are coming....At least 10 to 15 persons in four to five groups are coming to enjoy the thali....among which some are attempting the challenge,” Waikar said.

Shivraj Hotel serves six types of similar giant thalis - Special Ravan Thali, Bullet Thali, Malvani Fish Thali, Pahelwan Mutton Thali, Bakasur Chicken Thali and Sarkar Mutton Thali. Sometime ago, the Special Ravan Thali gained immense popularity as the thali, which costs Rs 3,700, was made free if the customer was able to eat it all!