Why Goa doesn’t mark Independence Day on August 15 like other states

At the stroke of midnight on August 15, 1947, Indian territories achieved independence from colonial rule – all, except for Goa.

The state of Goa would continue to remain under colonial rule until December 19, 1961 – 14 years after India gained its independence from the British.

Goa was a Portuguese colony since 1510, long before the British set foot in India in 1858. And long after the British left and India became a sovereign nation, the Portuguese still refused to accede power to the Union.

Revolts and uprisings of the 19th century grew powerful during the period 1940–1961 until Goa’s Liberation Movement became a war cry to oust the European powers from the state.

After a series of failed negotiations, under the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, India decided that military intervention was necessary to unite Goa with the rest of the country and end the decades of Portuguese overseas provincial governance in the region.

On December 18, 1961, a synchronised armed action by the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force referred to as ‘Operation Vijay’, launched assault, on Portuguese Goa which at that time had only 3,300 Portuguese soldiers.

Finally, the deposed governor general Manuel António Vassalo-e Silva agreed to surrender. The Portuguese flag in front of the Secretariat was lowered and a white flag was hoisted to indicate surrender at 6 pm on December 18. On the morning of December 19, the Indian national flag was hoisted in front of the Secretariat by Major General Candeth.

India's seven young gallant sailors and other personnel were killed in the operation on the day, which is marked as Goa Liberation Day.

“The War Memorial at Indian Naval Ship Gomantak was constructed in memory of seven young gallant sailors and other personnel who laid down their lives on 19 Dec 1961 in the “Operation Vijay” undertaken by the Indian Navy for the liberation of Anjadip Island and Territories of Goa, Daman and Diu,” Indian Navy says on its website.

December 19, or Goa Liberation Day, is of great significance across the state of Goa and celebrated with great zeal.