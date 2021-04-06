Will ensure zero political interference in policing: Dilip Walse-Patil

Rattled by the political drama around allegations of corruption around the state government, Maharashtra’s newly-appointed home minister Dilip Walse-Patil said that there would be zero political interference in policing.

“I will ensure a clean police administration and there will be no political interference from my side," Walse-Patil, a senior NCP leader, told reporters soon after taking over as the home minister at Mantralaya, the state secretariat.

“It is a very important responsibility…I will try and live up to the expectations,” said Walse-Patil.

After the resignation of Anil Dehmukh, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray gave the charge of the home ministry to Walse-Patil, who had earlier held the excise and labour ministries.

The Bombay High Court had ordered a CBI probe against Deshmukh, who has been accused by ex-Mumbai Police commissioner and current commandant general of Home Guards Param Bir Singh, of fixing a Rs 100 crore per month collection target for suspended assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze, who has been arrested by the NIA.

Before taking over the new job, Walse-Patil, accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, met his mentor and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar at his Silver Oaks bungalow.

Walse-Patil said over the next few days, he will meet top bureaucrats of the Home department and senior IPS officers of the state. “Everyone has different expectations. My focus will be the common man….the common man should trust the police force," the 64-year-old seven-term MLA said.

Asked about lobbies within the police force, he said: “I have just taken over…will look at each and everything.”

He said that the Covid-19 pandemic is a big challenge. “The entire force is in the streets,” he said.

A seasoned politician, who had been an ex-speaker, said that the three ruling parties — Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress — have no issues. "Together we are running the government," he said.

Walse-Patil also said that the Maharashtra government has taken a decision to challenge the verdict of the Bombay High Court on the Param Bir Singh-Anil Deshmukh issue in the Supreme Court.