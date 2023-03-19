Woman CEO on morning walk killed by SUV in freak accident in Mumbai

In a shocking incident, a woman CEO - who was an avid runner and marathoner - was killed after being hit by a speeding SUV at the Worli Seaface in Mumbai on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Rajalakshmi Vijay, who was in her forties.

She was popularly known as Raji. She is a rank holder Chartered Accountant from The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

She was the Chief Executive Officer of Business Altruist Technologies Pvt. Ltd, a BPO company.

The suspect, identified as Sumer Merchant (23) , has been arrested by the police.

The accident took place near Worli Milk Dairy, a little distance away from the Worli-end of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

A resident of Matunga-Dadar area, Rajalakshmi was a fitness enthusiast and a regular jogger, often jogging with a group from Shivaji Park on Sundays.

Eyewitnesses said that Rajalakshmi was hit by a speeding SUV and was flung away because of the impact.

She sustained severe injuries on her head and died on the spot.

The SUV hit a divider and came to a halt. The locals caught the suspect and handed over to the police. Merchant, a Tardeo resident, comes from a prominent family.

Ultra runner and fitness coach Shajan Samuel tweeted about the incident.

“Rajalakshmi was an avid runner and CEO of a tech company fondly called as Raji was hit by a speeding SUV in the morning while she was running. The impact was so severe she was flung into the air and she died on the spot.

The car was driven by a drunken youth. We have seen before as well in such cases the culprit is arrested and let off. There were others in the car too, drunk, even though they needed to be arrested. They were party to the crime.

Drunk and driving by itself is a serious offence, minimum one year in jail,” Samuel said.

Journalist and fitness enthusiast, who too was running that it was a shock. “Its a very shocking incident for all of us, the racing community and as a citizen of Mumbai,” the fitness enthusiast said.