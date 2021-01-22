Woman withdraws rape complaint against Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde

Woman withdraws rape complaint against Dhananjay Munde

  • Jan 22 2021, 10:16 ist
  • updated: Jan 22 2021, 10:16 ist
High-profile NCP leader and Maharashtra’s social justice and special assistance minister Dhananjay Munde. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Mumbai-based woman who had accused Maharashtra cabinet minister Dhananjay Munde of rape has withdrawn her police complaint, an official said on Friday.

The woman told the investigating officer that she is taking back the complaint against Munde, but did not cite any reason, the police official said.

The police asked the complainant to submit a notorised affidavit in this regard, he said.

The woman had approached the police with the complaint against the Social Justice Minister (45) on January 11, accusing him of rape and sexual assault on pretext of marriage in 2006.

The police had started an inquiry and the woman had visited the Oshiwara police station to record her statement.

Munde, a senior NCP leader from Beed district, has denied the rape charges and dubbed them has an attempt to blackmail him.

The minister, however, has admitted that he was in a relationship with the complainant woman's sister.

As the complaint came to light, the opposition BJP demanded Munde's resignation from the cabinet.

However, the NCP ruled out any action against Munde till the charges were proved.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Dhananjay Munde
Maharashtra
rape
NCP

