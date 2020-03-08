Women's Day: Goa CM lauds achievements, women's efforts

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant greeted women on the occasion of the International Women's Day on Sunday and appreciated their accomplishments and efforts made for the betterment of society.

In a tweet, he said women should be motivated to make greater achievements in future.

"#WomensDay is the celebration of respect, appreciation, love and care towards women in our lives and in the society. On this International Womens Day, lets appreciate the accomplishments and efforts of women in our society, and motivate them for greater future achievements."

#WomensDay is the celebration of respect, appreciation, love and care towards women in our lives and in the society. On this International Women’s Day, let’s appreciate the accomplishments and efforts of women in our society, and motivate them for greater future achievements. pic.twitter.com/4pBaVnTcMm — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) March 8, 2020

Goa BJP chief Sadanand Tanavade also greeted women and said gender equality is essential for the growth of economies and communities.

"This day is a reminder for every human being that gender equality is essential for economies and communities to thrive. Greetings on #InternationalWomenDay," he tweeted.

State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane in his message said everyone should strive to make this a gender-equal world.

"This Women's Day is all about celebrating and spreading Equality. Let us all pledge to make this world a gender-equal world," he said on Twitter.

State Waste Management Minister Michael Lobo urged all men to show respect to women.

"We owe our existence to women who bear great pains to bring us into this world. They stand behind us like a rock when all seems lost. They are the reason why we are successful. I urge all men to show love and respect for all women. I wish all women a very #HappyWomensDay."