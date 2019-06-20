Western Rajasthan reels under scorching heat

Owing to the Cyclone Vayu, the officials of the meteorological department have alerted pre-monsoon showers lashing the eastern part of Rajasthan in next 24 hours.

In last 48 hours, medium or heavy rains have lashed some parts of eastern Rajasthan. However, the monsoon is expected to arrive in the desert state in the first week of July, the official said.

"Last year also monsoon arrived around first week of July and this year also the pattern will be followed. However, in case of western disturbances, there are even chances of monsoon entering before first week of July," a weather official said.

In the last 48 hours, Banasthali recorded 17.2 mm of rainfall, followed by 7 mm in Sawai Madhopur, 4.1 mm in Jaipur, and 1.1 mm in Pilani town of Jhunjhunu district, he said.

The maximum temperature remained between 31-40 degrees celsius in most of the cities in Rajasthan.

While eastern Rajasthan got relief from scorching heat after the mild showers, the western region continues to reel under scorching heat. Several villages of Barmer and Jaisalmer are officially drought affected.