When Sushant Singh Rajput bought land on the Moon

Did you know that Sushant Singh Rajput is the first Bollywood actor to buy land on the moon?

Rajput, who shot to fame after playing former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, claimed that he had bought a piece of lunar land on the far side of the moon, in a region called the Mare Muscoviense, or the "Sea of Muscovy", two years ago.

The actor was already an owner of an advance telescope called the Meade 14" LX600, which could help him keep an eye on this prime piece of real estate from his home on Earth. Rajput's land is on the blind side from the Earth.

"I would like to believe that the different ways we answer questions 'are' the answers of those questions. So the variations in the way we punctuate the narratives; the nuance, would create the different versions of reality in future. My mother used to tell me that my life will be the story that I will tell myself. I am just punctuating a nuance right now and already am, over the Moon!" Rajput had told PTI.

The 34-year-old actor committed suicide in Mumbai, on Sunday. He was found hanging in his apartment in Bandra.

