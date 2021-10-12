Where will money come from for free Covid-19 vaccines: Minister on soaring fuel prices

As petrol and diesel prices soar to a new record high in the country, Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameswar Teli has claimed that "free" Covid-19 vaccines provided to the citizens have resulted in a hike in fuel prices.

"Fuel prices aren't high but include the tax levied. You must've taken a free vaccine, where will the money come from? You haven't paid the money, this is how it was collected," the minister has said.

On Monday, petrol and diesel prices were hiked for seventh day in a row. Petrol price rose by 30 paise in Delhi to reach Rs 104.44 per litre while diesel was hiked by 35 paise to cost Rs 93.17 per litre to the consumer.

In Bengaluru, petrol is priced at Rs 108.08 a litre and diesel Rs 98.89 a litre. Chennai saw petrol price rising to Rs 101.79 per litre and diesel to Rs 97.59 a litre on Monday.

