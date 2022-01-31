'Why I killed Gandhi' row: Move High Court, Supreme Court tells petitioner

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to consider a plea to prohibit any exhibition or publication of the film Why I killed Gandhi and asked the petitioner to approach the High Court.

The court asked the petitioner opposing release of the film's contents in any manner whatsoever on any OTT Platform or any other online social media, to raise his grievances before the High Court.

A bench of justices Indira Banerjee and Justice J K Maheshwari declined to consider the plea filed by Sikandar Behl through Advocate Anuj Bhandari.

The court also said that it appeared that the petitioner as a citizen has a serious cause of concern but no fundamental right of citizen appears to have been violated.

The petitioner claimed that the makers of the film are targetting Mahatama Gandhi and defaming the father of the nation.

He claimed the movie, produced by Kalyani Singh under the Banner of Rights Media International, was an attempt to glorify Nathuram Godse.

The trailer of the movie was released on January 22