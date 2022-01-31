'Why I killed Gandhi' row: Move High Court, Supreme Court tells petitioner

'Why I killed Gandhi' row: Move HC, SC tells petitioner

The petitioner claimed that the makers of the film are targetting Mahatama Gandhi

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jan 31 2022, 20:47 ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2022, 20:48 ist
The Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to consider a plea to prohibit any exhibition or publication of the film Why I killed Gandhi and asked the petitioner to approach the High Court.

The court asked the petitioner opposing release of the film's contents in any manner whatsoever on any OTT Platform or any other online social media, to raise his grievances before the High Court.

A bench of justices Indira Banerjee and Justice J K Maheshwari declined to consider the plea filed by Sikandar Behl through Advocate Anuj Bhandari.

The court also said that it appeared that the petitioner as a citizen has a serious cause of concern but no fundamental right of citizen appears to have been violated. 

The petitioner claimed that the makers of the film are targetting Mahatama Gandhi and defaming the father of the nation. 

He claimed the movie, produced by Kalyani Singh under the Banner of Rights Media International, was an attempt to glorify Nathuram Godse.

The trailer of the movie was released on January 22

Mahatma Gandhi
Supreme Court
High Court
India News
Nathuram Godse

