‘Widen social security net for the disabled’, demand social workers ahead of a global summit

With just about 5 per cent of India’s 2.8 crore disabled receiving a pension, social workers have demanded widening of the social security net for disabled individuals and recognition of poverty as one of the main barriers for the community to improve their lives.

Their demand comes ahead of a major international meeting that doesn’t include elimination of poverty and hunger in its agenda while discussing disability issues. The second Global Disability Summit will take place virtually from February 15 to 17 with support from the governments of Norway and Ghana and International Disability Alliance.

Experts pointed out that many of the gains made in reducing poverty and increasing equality and literacy over the last few decades were lost due to Covid-19 and persons with disabilities are high among the populations affected adversely by the pandemic.

“Despite this, the global discourse on disability does not recognise poverty and hunger as major barriers for persons with disabilities,” Disability and Development Consortium, a non-governmental organisation, said in a statement.

Unlike the government’s food (ration) and employment (MNREGA) support that are governed by laws, there is no legislative back up behind the social support in the form of a pension. “As a result, the amount of disability pension remains low and almost stagnant over the last 15 years with diminishing value,” said activist and social worker Aruna Roy.

The standard poverty indicators, explained economist Jean Dreze, did not take into consideration the special needs of a disabled person. If one takes into account the expenses due to disability, the poverty rate among the disabled shot up to 47 per cent, he added.

The experts pointed out that the central government largely abdicated its responsibility in providing social security to the disabled individuals and the pension they receive largely comes from state government’s funds.

