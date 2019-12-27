Will not allow any detention centre in Bengal: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said that even if it costs her life, she will not allow any detention centres to be constructed in the state.

“They (BJP) are saying that they will set up detention camps. But we are in power in Bengal. I am ready to die but I will never allow BJP to set up detention camps,” said Mamata. She was speaking at a cultural event at Naihati in the North 24 Paraganas district.

The chief minister also said her government will not implement NRC and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Bengal. She argued that the Centre was able to conduct NRC in Assam as the state is ruled by a BJP government.

“They were able to do it (NRC) in Assam because they are in power there. I will not do anything which will put people in danger,” said Mamata.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo accused the Centre of threatening students to ensure that they do not take part in protests against the CAA. She also said that the students who will elect the Prime Minister and Chief Ministers upon becoming 18 years old are being forced to stay away from protests.

Without directly naming BJP she accused the saffron party of spreading misinformation about citizenship.

“Some political parties are peddling lies. They are claiming that they will grant you citizenship. If those who are in power today do not think that they require any certificate for proving their citizenship, why should others prove their citizenship,” said Mamata.

She accused the Centre of first spending more than Rs. 6000 crore for issuing Aadhaar cards and then saying that it was not a valid proof of citizenship.