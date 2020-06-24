‘Will persuade our son to return if Jammu and Kashmir police proves he has joined militancy’

A day after Jammu and Kashmir police revealed that the missing scholar from Kashmir University has joined militant ranks, the family of the youth Wednesday rejected the police claims and offered they will persuade their son to return home “if police proves its version.”

The family of Hilal Ahmad Dar, who as per Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar has joined Hizbul Mujahideen, protested at Press Enclave, here, saying they don’t accept the police claims.

“Our son was never inclined towards militancy. We are not on the streets to fight but want him (Dar) to return home,” they said and added if the police claims are true then they should share his location with the family and “we will persuade him to return home.”

Pertinently, Dar went missing a week ago while he along with his friends were on a trek to Gangabal lake in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district. His five other friends returned home on the same day. However, he didn't return and has been missing since then.

After a week, the Kashmir police chief on Tuesday stated Dar has joined the Hizbul-Mujahideen outfit.