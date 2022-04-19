'Will recite Quran in front of temples,' says SP's women wing leader over loudspeaker controversy

Adding to the loudspeaker controversy, pertaining to mosques using the same and right-wing groups targeting them, SP's women wing leader warned of severe retaliation.

Rubina Khan, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader of the women's wing, said that if Hindu activists recite Hanuman Chalisa at 21 crossing points in Aligarh, as announced earlier, Muslim women would read the Quran in front of temples.

A case was registered against Rubina Khan at the Civil Lines police station for making provocative speeches.

She told reporters that attempts were being deliberately made to target the Muslim community by seeking the removal of loudspeakers from mosques. She alleged that the state government was "soft" on right-wing outfits like Bajrang Dal.

The Babri plaintiff, Iqbal Ansari, slammed Rubina Khan for making "uncalled for statements." "Political leaders should stop trying to derive mileage for sensitive issues. Namaaz should be offered in mosques and not in front of temples," he said.

Mahant Raju Das of Hanuman Garhi temple also said that leaders should avoid making statements that are designed to provoke people. "We lower the volume of loudspeakers installed in temples if anyone complains. Muslims should do the same because it is in public interest," he said.

