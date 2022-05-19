Will submit to majesty of law: Sidhu on 1-yr jail term

Will submit to the majesty of law: Navjot Singh Sidhu on one-year jail sentence

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 19 2022, 15:08 ist
  • updated: May 19 2022, 15:08 ist
Navjot Singh Sidhu. Credit: PTI Photo

After the Supreme Court on Thursday sentenced former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu to one year imprisonment in a 1988 road rage case, the former cricketer said the he "will submit to the majesty of law".

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Navjot Singh Sidhu
Congress
India News

What's Brewing

In the mood for mango

In the mood for mango

Gucci, Adidas leaky $1,644 umbrella faces backlash

Gucci, Adidas leaky $1,644 umbrella faces backlash

DH Radio | Can artists get rich from NFTs?

DH Radio | Can artists get rich from NFTs?

What a waste: US campaigner wears his trash for a month

What a waste: US campaigner wears his trash for a month

Soligas learn language of forest with birds and beasts

Soligas learn language of forest with birds and beasts

Study says pineapple extract may help treat Alzheimer's

Study says pineapple extract may help treat Alzheimer's

German town grounds cats to save rare birds

German town grounds cats to save rare birds

Fashion technology takes big strides

Fashion technology takes big strides

Africans didn't get vaccines, now they don't want them

Africans didn't get vaccines, now they don't want them

 