Will turn transit colonies for Kashmiri Pandits into graveyards, warns terror outfit TRF

Hours after Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited under-construction transit camp for Kashmiri Pandits, The Resistance Front (TRF) militant outfit threatened to carry out more targeted killings while terming these colonies as “Israeli-type settlements” in the West Bank.

The terror group warned that they would turn transit colonies of Kashmiri Pandits into ‘graveyards’ and also threatened contractors involved in the work.

On Wednesday, Sinha conducted an on-site inspection and reviewed ongoing construction work of the transit accommodations for Prime Minister Package employees in north Kashmir’s Baramulla and Bandipora districts. He directed the officials and executing agency to make sure that the work is completed well on time and said no delay would be accepted.

But this didn’t go well with TRF, believed to be an offshoot of Lashker-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit, who through ‘Kashmir Fight’ blog threatened to carry out targeted killings.

"This Occupier puppet regime stationed in IOJK (Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir) wants to make these PM Package scapegoats to live in dream world ascertained of the progress but ignores the fact that their dirty plans have got exposed," the threat letter read.

They also threatened contractors involved in the construction of new transit colonies. "The Resistance Fighters won't allow Israeli-type settlements in IOJK and anybody/everyone involved in this will be dealt (with) harshly. Those contractors involved in raising these structures also will not be spared,” it warned.

“It is just a matter of time when the wrath of the Resistance Fighters will befall on all those traitors involved. To all PM Package scapegoats, just introspect about how this Occupier Fascist Regime uses you. These settlements are your graveyards," the letter further read.

With an aim to facilitate the return of migrant Pandits to the Valley, who left in 1990, the Government of India had devised policies under the Prime Minister’s Packages in 2008 and 2015 under which special jobs were offered to them. According to official figures, nearly 4,000 migrant candidates returned to Kashmir in the last few years to take up the PM package jobs.