India sees fewest single-day Covid deaths in 2 months

With 1,587 deaths, India's single-day Covid-19 deaths fall to 2-month low

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 18 2021, 09:35 ist
  • updated: Jun 18 2021, 09:39 ist
People walk on the Chandni Chowk street facing the Red Fort after Delhi government eased some restrictions in the ongoing Covid-19 induced lockdown, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI File Photo

India on Friday reported 62,480 new Covid-19 infections. 1,587 people died over the past 24 hours from the disease, the lowest single-day toll in two months, according to data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Active cases fell below the 8-lakh mark as 28,084 people recovered over the past 24 hours.

India has so far reported 3,83,490 deaths from the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and the global Covid-19 death toll has crossed the grim mark of 40 lakh on Friday.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
Covid-19
India

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Covid-19 test scam at the Kumbh Mela

DH Toon | Covid-19 test scam at the Kumbh Mela

Why American women everywhere are delaying motherhood

Why American women everywhere are delaying motherhood

Diamond found in Botswana, could be world's 3rd largest

Diamond found in Botswana, could be world's 3rd largest

Four key questions on rising global inflation

Four key questions on rising global inflation

Why is short-sightedness increasing in children?

Why is short-sightedness increasing in children?

Naomi Osaka withdraws from Wimbledon, targets Olympics

Naomi Osaka withdraws from Wimbledon, targets Olympics

 