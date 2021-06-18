With 1,587 deaths, India's single-day Covid-19 deaths fall to 2-month low

India on Friday reported 62,480 new Covid-19 infections. 1,587 people died over the past 24 hours from the disease, the lowest single-day toll in two months, according to data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Active cases fell below the 8-lakh mark as 28,084 people recovered over the past 24 hours.
India has so far reported 3,83,490 deaths from the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and the global Covid-19 death toll has crossed the grim mark of 40 lakh on Friday.
