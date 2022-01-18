With 2.38 lakh new infections, India's daily Covid-19 cases dip

India on Tuesday reported a slight dip in daily Covid-19 cases with 2,38,018 new infections, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

Meanwhile, 310 persons succumbed to the virus, taking the toll to 48,6,761.

The active Covid-19 cases now stand at 17,36,628.

Currently, India has 8,891 confirmed cases of Omicron.

India’s cumulative Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 158.04 crore, as nearly 80 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the unregulated sale and use of home-testing kits, the results of many of which are being insufficiently reported to the authorities, prompted the Karnataka government to issue a circular on Sunday. However, it was released to the media on Monday.

This aims to document how many kits are being sold in the state and how many buyers are testing positive.

More to follow...

Watch the latest DH Videos here: