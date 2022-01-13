With 2.47 lakh new infections, India sees record surge in Covid-19 cases

India's daily Covid-19 cases crossed the 2-lakh mark on Thursday. The nation reported a surge of 2,47,417 fresh infections, according to Health Ministry data, highest since May last year.

The national daily positivity rate jumped to 13.11 per cent.

India now has 5,488 confirmed cases of Omicron.

84,825 persons recovered in the past 24 hours and active cases stand at 11,17,531.

Meanwhile, top government officials on Wednesday advised people not to treat the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 as common cold while asking doctors to follow a rational approach in their prescriptions instead of prescribing unnecessary medicines that have been proven useless in Covid-19 treatment.

The officials also warned against “rampant and irrational” use of Molnupiravir, which they say has a narrow window of clinical application.

