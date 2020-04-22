With 27 new positive COVID-19 cases, J&K’s tally jumps to 407

Twenty-seven people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, the second-biggest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory, taking the toll tally to 407.

“27 new cases reported today. All from Kashmir Division. Total now 407. Jammu-56 and Kashmir-351,” J&K government spokesperson, Rohit Kansal, tweeted.

On Tuesday, a doctor from Baramulla district was among 12 persons, who tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease. Reports said panic gripped among health workers posted at government medical college Baramulla (GMC) after their colleague tested positive for COVID-19.

The health workers at GMC Baramulla said that they fear contraction of the virus after their colleague tested positive for the virus as the government had allegedly failed to provide them adequate personal protective equipment (PPE).

They alleged that the equipment provided to them lacked proper specifications and was not effective against the deadly virus; thereby putting them at greater risk of contracting the virus. They also said that no protocol is being followed by the concerned authorities and this negligence may land them in trouble.

The total number of coronavirus cases is now 407 in Jammu and Kashmir, of which 321 are active, 81 have recovered while have died.

More than 62,000 people have been kept under surveillance, including 6032 who are either in the government established quarantine facilities or in-home isolation, 248 in hospital quarantine, 294 in hospital isolation, and 17421 under home surveillance. Besides, 38493 persons have completed their surveillance period.