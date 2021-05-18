With 4,329 deaths, India sees highest single-day toll; 2.63L new cases

India recorded 4,329 deaths due to coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the highest single-day toll the country has ever seen even as daily infections, 2,63,533, were lowest in a month, government data on Tuesday showed.

Union Health Ministry data showed that 4.22 lakh recovered from the disease over the past one day.

This brings India's total caseload to 2,52,28,996, as active cases have declined to 33,53,765.

India is the only country after the US to have crossed the 2.5 crore mark of total cases.

