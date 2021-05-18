4,329 die of Covid in 24 hours: Highest single-day toll

With 4,329 deaths, India sees highest single-day toll; 2.63L new cases

Daily infections, however, were lowest in a month

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 18 2021, 09:32 ist
  • updated: May 18 2021, 09:47 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

India recorded 4,329 deaths due to coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the highest single-day toll the country has ever seen even as daily infections, 2,63,533, were lowest in a month, government data on Tuesday showed. 

Union Health Ministry data showed that 4.22 lakh recovered from the disease over the past one day.

This brings India's total caseload to  2,52,28,996, as active cases have declined to 33,53,765.

India is the only country after the US to have crossed the 2.5 crore mark of total cases.

More to follow...

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
India

Related videos

What's Brewing

Cyclone Tauktae batters Covid-stricken west coast

Cyclone Tauktae batters Covid-stricken west coast

All you need to know about the Israel-Gaza conflict

All you need to know about the Israel-Gaza conflict

DH Toon | Posters critical of PM Modi kick up a row

DH Toon | Posters critical of PM Modi kick up a row

Solidarity with Palestine goes online and global

Solidarity with Palestine goes online and global

Narada arrests: TMC supporters protest near CBI office

Narada arrests: TMC supporters protest near CBI office

Want to live long? A 111-year-old man shares his secret

Want to live long? A 111-year-old man shares his secret

 