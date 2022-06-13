With 8,084 Covid infections, India's daily cases dip

With 8,084 Covid infections, India's daily cases see marginal dip

Active caseload currently stands at 47,995

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 13 2022, 09:12 ist
  • updated: Jun 13 2022, 09:13 ist
A civic authority worker fumigates inside a soon to be Covid-19 hospital. Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

India on Monday reported marginally lower daily infections with 8,084 new Covid-19 cases. On Sunday, the daily cases stood at 8,582.

Active caseload currently stands at 47,995.

Meanwhile 4,592 persons recovered in the last 24 hours and 10 persons died of the fatal virus.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Coronavirus
Covid-19
India News

What's Brewing

Western Ghats: It is time to act

Western Ghats: It is time to act

Pets put their best paw forward at mega show in B'luru

Pets put their best paw forward at mega show in B'luru

Wildlife lovers mourn Kabini's famed tusker

Wildlife lovers mourn Kabini's famed tusker

DH Toon | Centre hiring JCB operators, stone pelters?

DH Toon | Centre hiring JCB operators, stone pelters?

Here's how Amitabh Bachchan introduced new 'KBC' season

Here's how Amitabh Bachchan introduced new 'KBC' season

How this Bengaluru family took to beekeeping in their apartment

How this Bengaluru family took to beekeeping in their apartment

 