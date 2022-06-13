With 8,084 Covid infections, India's daily cases see marginal dip

India on Monday reported marginally lower daily infections with 8,084 new Covid-19 cases. On Sunday, the daily cases stood at 8,582.
Active caseload currently stands at 47,995.
Meanwhile 4,592 persons recovered in the last 24 hours and 10 persons died of the fatal virus.
More to follow...
