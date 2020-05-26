‘With COVID-19 infections contained, hospital capacities up, we’re in a good position’

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan tells DH’s Sagar Kulkarni that so long as the mortality rate in India due to COVID-19 remains low and the recovery rate high, there is no reason to panic even as cases spike. Excerpts from an interview:

COVID-19 cases have crossed one lakh mark and have been on a sharp rise. Are there any lapses in the strategy?

Yes, there has been an increase in cases per day during the past few days. But I don’t see any reason to panic, especially in view of the hospital infrastructure that we have made available over these past few months.

Our focus has been on reducing mortality, and whatever deaths have happened, unfortunately, a majority of them have been primarily due to co-morbidities. As long as the mortality rate is low and recovery rate is high, there is be no reason to worry. However, this does not mean that we throw caution to the winds.

As regards the gaps, we have been pursuing a dynamic, graded strategy based on the evolving situation since the virus is new and no tried-tested formula can be used to contain its spread. We have tried our best to ensure that our planning is fool-proof and every effort is made to contain the spread of the disease.

What has been your message to state health ministers? One gets the impression that the Centre is now leaving decisions to the states.

I have been in regular touch with the state/UT health ministers primarily to understand the problems they are facing on the ground, identify the gaps in our approach when implemented in the field, the kind of handholding that they require to combat the situation and also to familiarise them with the strategy devised by the Centre to handle the pandemic. These interactions have been rewarding.

In this lockdown 4.0, considerable flexibility has also been given to the states to identify red, green and orange zones and further demarcate containment and buffer zones in red and orange zones to provide appropriate relaxations.

As long as COVID management principles are clear and unambiguous, it is better that the decision-making takes place at the lowest level in a federal structure. With the handholding that Centre has done till date, through advisories and by deputing central teams, I am confident that our states/UTs will do a stellar job.

The prolonged lockdown has led to weariness. Would it be wise to make relaxations because we are now witnessing a spike?

We cannot afford to hold back economic activities for long. Lockdown 4.0 presents a framework where both the social distancing measures as well as economic activities co-exist. We should remember that whenever our containment strategy changes, there is bound to be a spike in the number of cases. This is because every new activity will bring forth the stresses in the system generated due to lockdown. There may be slackness at a few places which would give rise to spike in cases. But this does get corrected over time. As long as we are prepared to handle the increase in cases and keep fatality rate low, there is nothing to worry.

How has the lockdown helped in tackling the outbreak?

The relationship between lockdown and the containment of COVID outbreak can best be explained in numbers. Prior to lockdown, the doubling rate was 3.2 when measured over a period of 3 days, 3.0 when measured over a period of 7 days and 4.1 when measured over a period of 14 days. On May 25, it stands at 13.1 over a 3-day window, 13.2 over a 7-day window and 12.9 when measured over a 14-day window. Similarly, the fatality rate stands at 2.89% while recovery rate has improved to 41.57%. Clearly, the situation has improved due to lockdown.

Prior to lockdown, we had 39,504 isolation beds, 9,472 ICU beds and 8,391 ventilators. As on May 25, we have set up 952 Dedicated COVID Hospitals and 2,045 Dedicated COVID Health Centres having 2,81,661 isolation beds, 31,061 ICU beds and 19,958 ventilators, for patients with moderate or severe symptoms.

Also, in 7,071 COVID Care Centres, we have identified 6,45,053 beds for mild, very mild or suspect cases. This augmented capacity will keep us in good stead.

On the testing front, our present capacity of testing is 1,50,000 per day and we have done 30,90,590 tests as on May 25. Further, on 24 May, we conducted 90,963 tests.

Is this the peak of the outbreak or is the worse yet to come?

Right now, we have a steady curve which has not shown any exponential rise and now, we are trying to bend the curve. There are so many mathematical models predicting so many scenarios but all these models are based on a number of assumptions which may not match with ground realties. So, it would not be prudent to base any decision on them. By now the predictions of all national and international mathematical models have failed and we have performed far better than predicted.

Do you sense a kind of fear among people about COVID-19? Is it justified, particularly when we are now talking of ‘living with the virus’?

This is a new disease with an incredible rate of spread but with low fatality rate. Timely decision taken by the Prime Minister for complete lockdown along with steps taken to augment public health facilities has placed India in a very good position.

There is nothing to be panicky about. I would like to repeat that 80% of the infections of COVID-19 are mild or asymptomatic, 15% are severe infections requiring oxygen and a maximum of 5% are critical infections requiring ventilator support.