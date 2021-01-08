With Goa polls in sight, AAP-led Delhi govt sets up Konkani Academy

Eyeing voters in next year's Goa Assembly election, the AAP-led Delhi government on Friday cleared a proposal to set up Konkani Academy in the national capital to promote the language and culture.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Delhi Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The government will introduce various awards, festivals, and language courses under the newly established Konkani Academy.

"Congratulations to all Konkani speaking people and all those who love Konkani language. To promote Konkani language, Delhi Cabinet today approved setting up of a Konkani academy in Delhi," Kejriwal said.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said Goa has a special place in every Indian's heart and the new Academy would bring forth the best of authentic Konkani culture to the capital.

While several see the decision as an attempt by the AAP to woo voters in Goa where the party is hoping to reap electoral benefits, AAP leaders pointed out that the Kejriwal government had set up 14 new language academies under the Department of Art, Culture and Languages. The latest was Tamil Academy, they said.

An official statement said that the purpose of a language academy is not only to cater to the speakers of that language but also to reach out to a wider audience.

"Therefore, regardless of the number of speakers of a particular language residing in Delhi, it is an opportunity to develop a taste of cultural diversity. It is our responsibility to provide a sense of dignity, belonging, and identity to people through respecting their culture," it said.