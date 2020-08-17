Withdraw FIRs against protesters: Central Trade Unions tell Amit Shah

Ten central trade unions on Monday shot off a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah against FIRs filed against people who protested against the government policies during the Covid-19 pandemic, saying it "smacks of vindictive attempt at muzzling" these organisations to be the voice of people.

The letter was signed by central unions - INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF and UTUC.

The trade unions had recently organised protests against the labour policy, disinvestment and privatisation of public sector enterprises and for raising the genuine issues of the front rank Covid-19 fighters, the doctors, nurses, technical staff, safai karamcharies/municipal workers and the scheme workers-ASHA, anganwadi and mid-day meal workers among others.

"The working people are compelled to come out in protest during the pandemic period due to continuing miseries being heaped on them by the government. Mask wearing and physical distancing was strictly practised while organising the protests. Even then that has been made the ground for filing the said FIRs," the letter said.

"It smacks of vindictive attempt at muzzling the democratic rights of the unions to represent the grievances of the workers, the wealth producers and the service givers. This is unacceptable," it said.

The trade unions urged Shah to get these FIRs filed throughout India against trade union leaders and activists, withdrawn in the best interest of democracy.