Woman attempts suicide by jumping before Delhi Metro

A 26-year-old woman attempted suicide by jumping in front of a train at the Rohini West Metro station on Monday morning apparently over differences with her husband, police said.

The incident took place around 9.30 am, they said.

According to police, the woman, who is a teacher in a school in Rohini, tried to commit suicide by jumping in front of the train coming from Rithala towards Kashmiri Gate.

Services on Delhi Metro's Red Line, which connects Rithala in Delhi and New Bus Adda (Shahid Sthal) in Ghaziabad, were briefly affected due to the incident.

"At 9.26 am, a woman passenger reportedly jumped on to the tracks at Rohini West station. The train was going towards Shaheed Sthal-New Bus Adda. She was rescued immediately by the station staff and sent to nearby hospital in stable condition," a senior official of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said.

Normal services on the section were resumed at 9.35 am, he said.

In a CCTV footage of the incident, the woman can be seen keeping her bag on the platform and jumping on the track while the metro train was approaching, a police officer said.

The train driver applied brakes after noticing the woman on the track. The train stopped in the nick of time as it was moving slowly. It, however, brushed the woman and she suffered minor injuries to the forehead, he said.

She was admitted to BR Ambedkar Hospital where she is stated to be out of danger, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Metro) Vikram Porwal said.

The woman attempted suicide because of differences with her husband, who is not working currently, the DCP said.