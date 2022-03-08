Women capable of transforming society: Rahul Gandhi

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 08 2022, 13:21 ist
  • updated: Mar 08 2022, 13:21 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Credit: IANS File Photo

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday greeted women on International Women's Day and said they must get their long-pending due.

Women, he said, are capable of transforming society with their wisdom, dedication and strength.

"Women are capable of transforming a society with their wisdom, dedication and strength. They must get their long-pending due. Women's Day greetings to all," Gandhi said on Twitter. 

The Congress also greeted women in a series of tweets on its Twitter handle and shared pictures of women power and success. 

Also read: Women always show up! Google Doodle celebrates International Women’s Day

"Sisters from across the nation and around the world, we humbly bow down to your ideas, your strength, your courage, your composure and your kindness.Each one of you is a flagbearer of hope and happiness. More power to you all this International Women's Day and everyday," the party said.

"When women power takes charge, falsehood, discrimination and oppression stand no chance. For their grit, for their determination, for their sacrifice to ensure truth and justice prevail always, our salutes to 'Nari shakti'," the Congress said.

Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala quoted BR Ambedkar's words, "I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved.”

"A woman is the symbol of power. God's finest creation, without whom no creation is possible. Happy International Women's Day," Surjewala said.

