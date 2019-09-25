Won't allow driverless cars in India: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said he will not allow driverless cars in India as these could take away jobs of several lakh people in the country.

"Several big personalities from the country met me and said they want to bring driverless vehicles to India. I clearly told them that till I am there, I shall not allow driverless cars in India. I was asked whether I oppose new technology. I said not at all.

"There are 40 lakh drivers in the country and a shortage of 25 lakh drivers. I will not let the jobs of 1 crore people be snatched away," Gadkari said.

The Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways and MSME was addressing an event to distribute leather tool kits at a function organised by Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC).

Gadkari said that social and economic equality will not come from speeches but with real action. Distribution of tool kits to leather artisans is such an action.

It is a real dedication to Mahatma Gandhi's spirit, he added.

"We are working regularly for economically and socially backward sectors. Now Kulhads will be used for tea at 400 railway stations which will give employment to Kumhars," he said.

KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena, in his address, said that in the current financial year, KVIC would distribute another 70,000 leather tool kits among the trained artisans.