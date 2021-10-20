Work on 11 new airports progressing in Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath

Work on 11 new airports progressing in UP: Adityanath

Adityanath said work is also progressing for Ayodhya airport and that air connectivity in the state is getting strengthened

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 20 2021, 11:54 ist
  • updated: Oct 20 2021, 11:54 ist
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Credit: PTI Photo

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said work on 11 new airports, including two international aerodrome, are progressing in the state.

Speaking at the event for the inauguration of Kushinagar International airport, the chief minister said this will be the ninth airport in Uttar Pradesh.

The inaugural Sri Lankan Airlines flight landed at Kushinagar international airport on Wednesday. The airport was formally inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi inaugurates Kushinagar international airport in Uttar Pradesh

Adityanath said work is also progressing for Ayodhya airport and that air connectivity in the state is getting strengthened, which will provide an impetus for development.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said the Kushinagar Airport has been built at a cost of over Rs 260 crore and that there will be 17 airports in Uttar Pradesh in the coming years. 

