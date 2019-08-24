Working with Jaitley, great learning experience: Lavasa

Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa, who served as a finance secretary under former finance minister Arun Jaitley, on Saturday said working with him was a great learning experience.

Condoling the demise of the former Union minister, he said Jaitley was an "affable minister, extremely sharp, sensible and sagacious".

RIP Arun Jaitley | Former finance minister passes away at 66

"Working with him as FS was a great learning experience. He was patient, pragmatic, positive, knowledgeable & a great raconteur. Rest In Peace; the deficit is unbridgeable Sir," Lavasa tweeted.

He said it was a privilege to be a part of his team and be his finance secretary.

"His leadership was never imposing as he led with his wit and charm. God bless his soul and may his legacy live on," the election commissioner wrote in his tweet.

Jaitley, 66, died at AIIMS here on Saturday morning after being admitted on August 9 following complaints of breathlessness and restlessness.