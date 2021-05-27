Wrestler murder case: 4 associates of Olympian Sushil Kumar sent to 4-day police custody

A Delhi court has remanded four alleged associates of Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar to 4-day of police custody in connection with the murder of a 23-year-old former junior national wrestling champion at Chhatrasal Stadium.

The accused, identified as Bhupender, Mohit, Gulab and Manjeet, are from Haryana and allegedly active members of the Kala Asauda and Neeraj Bawana gangs.

They were arrested from Delhi's Kanjhawala area on a tip off on May 25 night.

Metropolitan Magistrate Richa Sharma of Delhi's Rohini court granted their custody to the police for interrogation on May 26 and they will now be produced before the court on May 30 at the end of their remand period.

All the four arrested are allegedly associates of Kumar and were involved in the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl on the intervening night of May 4 and 5. Non-Bailable Warrants were also issued against them in connection with the incident.

Sushil Kumar and his associates allegedly assaulted Sagar Dhankar and two of his friends Sonu and Amit Kumar at the stadium over a property dispute.

Sagar succumbed to the injuries later.

On May 23, the alleged “main conspirator” Sushil Kumar was arrested, along with co-accused Ajay Kumar. The international wrestler was evading arrest and had been on the run for nearly three weeks.

The court remanded Kumar and Ajay to six days in police custody for interrogation, saying that allegations against them were serious in nature and that no one is above the law.

Sushil Kumar and the co-accused will now be produced before the court on May 29.