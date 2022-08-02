Yoga, ayurveda, Indian culture can save humanity: Baba Ramdev

“To save humanity, the world must return to yoga, ayurveda, naturopathy and Indian culture,” yoga guru Baba Ramdev said.

Addressing the seminar ‘Modernization of Traditional Indian Medicine: Industrial Perspectives’ at University of Patanjali, Ramdev said that young people suffer from so many diseases nowadays mainly due to their lifestyle, chemical ingestion, and reckless consumption of allopathy medicines. “Unless we turn to yoga, ayurveda and naturopathy, we will have to pay a heavy price in the coming days,” he said.

Criticising allopathy and its concepts, Ramdev said: “Modern science is in its initial stage and does not know how to cure diseases due to which they make major mistakes, like the targeted medicine concept, which is a crime, and is violence and cruelty against humanity.”

“Now the time has come for us to return to yoga, ayurveda and naturopathy. In the future, allopathy will be limited to minor surgeries,” he claimed.

According to him, at Patanjali Yogpeeth, patients with life-threatening diseases such as liver psoriasis, Type 1 diabetes were completely cured. More than 3,000 patients with diseases ranging from cancer to liver psoriasis, were currently undergoing treatment in Patanjali Yogpeeth, which is the highest in the country, Ramdev said.

Addressing the gathering, Patanjali Ayurved chairman Acharya Balkrishna who was also in attendance announced that Patanjali was working on promoting organic farming and reducing the use of chemical fertilisers in farming.

Around 40,000 farmers were already trained in organic farming by Patanjali and 80 per cent of them had already begun organic farming successfully. “We have been doing several research in organic farming and we have succeeded in it,” Balkrishna said.

He also informed the gathering that at Patanjali they had also compiled a medicinal encyclopaedia, where over 60,000 medicinal plants are described.

At the three-day conference, Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna were awarded the Maharishi Shushurth and Maharishi Vagbhata awards respectively.