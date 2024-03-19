4 reasons why Bihar may not be a cakewalk for NDA

However, much water has flown down the Ganga since 2019. Modi’s magic may not have been diluted in this part of the cowbelt, but his partner Nitish’s image has taken a huge beating both in terms of his charisma and governance due to his numerous somersaults in the past few years. Such is the antipathy towards the JD(U) leader throughout the state (for his flip-flops) that he remains no more a crowd-puller or a leader who could fetch votes and even transfer them to his alliance partners.