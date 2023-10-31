A day for remembering

Even today the world is not free from the horror scenes of unrecognisable bodies strewn on sites of violence, be it war or a terror attack. The wailing, grief and anger of the loved ones is not very different from the despair and mayhem at the battlefield of Kurukshetra after the war, in the epic Mahabharata.
As Yudhishtira, the new monarch performed the last rites and gave oblation to the soul of his kin, the grieving multitudes were given some solace by the Gods who assured them that the dead will return one day in the year to visit and bless them. The power of the blessing is a reassurance that life will go on.
This day continues to be observed as the Mahalaya Amavasya. Yama, in his generosity, allows the souls to go back to earth for a whole fortnight and this period leading up to the new moon is called Pitrupaksha. It is a time for giving, austerity, compassion and remembering the dead who have now become ancestors.
Giving can be in any form. Feeding and donating food grains is considered the most meritorious. The arrogant but incredibly generous Karna was mocked in heaven with a plate of gold and precious stones while others ate.
He understood and begged to be sent back to earth to perform the duty of offering food to ancestors and feeding humans, animals, and birds. That was the only way to earn the right to eat. Austerity takes the form of abstinence, sacrifice, and restraint. This makes one aware of the pain of others. From this awareness comes compassion for all living beings.
Remembering ancestors is symbolism. To the satvic mind it is linked to the relevance of the past and its preservation for posterity. To the rajasic or passionate mind it is time to ask for forgiveness for lapses and harshness committed knowingly or unknowingly. It is a time to forgive oneself and others. For those whose nature is dark or tamasic, the act of remembering is a process of purification.
On the day of Mahalaya, the ancestors return, happy and content. The mortals feel blessed and protected. The Gods Brahma, Vishnu and Maheshwara go back to work to create the Goddess Durga. She must fight the demon Mahishasura. It is time for action again.
The battle rages for nine days. The tenth day is the day of Durga’s victory. It is the day for all auspicious beginnings and life goes on.